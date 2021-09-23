Did Trump just admit in his lawsuit that the original NYT's report on his taxes is actually true?
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

Former President Donald Trump announced this week that he would be suing his niece Dr. Mary Trump, the New York Times and some of its reporters for "stealing" his personal tax documents. But as Business Insider explains, it wasn't that long ago that Trump's lawyers were threatening to sue, saying the documents were false.

Trump inadvertently confessed that his tax documents were real in the lawsuit he announced this week. It put Trump in the position to decide, are the tax documents fake and he wants to sue the Times, or are they real and "stolen?" While the new lawsuit doesn't make an argument about the documents' authenticity, one wouldn't likely sue if they were fake documents.

"The New York Times' allegations of fraud and tax evasion are 100 percent false, and highly defamatory," Trump lawyer Charles Harder said in a statement the last time around. "There was no fraud or tax evasion by anyone. The facts upon which The Times bases its false allegations are extremely inaccurate."

This week, however, Trump's lawyers are saying that the documents were taken as part of an "insidious plot" against him.

NBC's Tom Winter made a similar claim to MSNBC Wednesday, saying, "I think an interesting thing here is that it essentially proves the story."

Read the full story at Business Insider.

SmartNews