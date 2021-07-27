Capitol cop praised for mic drop answer on why he refers to pro-Trump rioters as 'terrorists'

Responding to a question from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) about his use of the term "terrorists" to describe the followers of former president Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6th, Capitol policeman Daniel Hodges read the definition of "terrorism" into the record to the applause of viewers watching the House hearing.
Hodges, who was filmed during the riot being crushed between doors as he defended lawmakers on that day, told the Democratic lawmaker, "I can see why someone would take issue with the title of terrorist, it's gained a lot of notoriety in our vocabulary in the past few decades ... But I came prepared."
Following his reading of the definition, commenters rushed to Twitter to praise his performance and for his setting the record straight.
You can see some comments below:
