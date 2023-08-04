'Deadly risks': Trump's latest Truth Social threat raises red flags for legal experts

Donald Trump on Friday said he was "coming after" those who have gone after him, prompting legal experts to suggest he might be breaking the rules set forth in the Washington, D.C., criminal case in which he's charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's threat was simple: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!"

It caused an uproar among legal analysts and media alike.

Andrew Feinberg, White House Correspondent for the Independent, specifically said it sounded like the type of threat which would concern his judges.

"This certainly sounds like a threat against prosecutors and/or witnesses," he wrote.

National security attorney Bradley Moss also chimed in.

"Pre-sentencing report, Exhibit #4,288," Moss wrote upon sharing the post from Trump.

The New York Times writer Maggie Haberman simply wrote, "Make 2024 2020 Again."

Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann also mentioned the threat: "This is the kind of thing that DOJ alerts the court to with respect to any defendant out on bail (in this case, in 3 criminal cases, and also is a threat in civil cases like E Jean Carroll)," he wrote. "Not addressing this will only cause it to metastasize with undue deadly risks."