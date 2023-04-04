Prosecutors address Trump's social media threats — after Don Jr. posted a photo of the judge’s daughter

Hours before Donald Trump walked into court for his arraignment, his son Donald Trump Jr. posted photos of the presiding judge's daughter. It comes after Trump has made attacks on the judge, the prosecutor, and the prosecutor's wife.

While in the trial, the District Attorney's Office specifically made comments about the social media posts, asking the judge to address them going forward.

"The prosecutor went on to say that Mr. Trump has made recent threatening emails and speeches, both directed at New York City, and courts here in New York, and the justice system, and the district attorney's office," recounted NBC News producer Adam Reiss. "He said that these are irresponsible social media posts, threatened death and destruction, and even World War III. He said that these public statements to the district attorney, which included a photo of him swinging a baseball bat toward the district attorney's head, was very concerning."

"They're concerned about this and what effect it will have on potential jurors and witnesses, but they said this will not dissuade the office, and they're seeking a protective order regarding discovery materials," Reiss said. "They're very concerned that some of the attorneys — some of this may be leaked, or that President Trump himself would use some of that discovery in a way that would compromise a potential trial."

The post that Trump Jr. made was part of an article attacking the judge because his daughter worked on the Biden/Harris campaign in 2020. The story he put on Truth Social and Twitter had the photo of the judge's daughter, which Raw Story has blurred for privacy.

The lawyers were all cautioned to stop the incendiary rhetoric from the DA. The judge then asked that everyone involved in the case not use incendiary rhetoric.





See the full account in the video below or at the link here.