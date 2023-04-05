MSNBC host breaks down how Trump is 'going to hurt himself' if he continues to attack the judicial system

MSNBC's Ari Melber read some further pieces of the transcript from the recent courtroom scene in which the judge warned former President Donald Trump about threats towards the district attorney and other officials.

"We had legal experts on talk about how this could be a five, ten-minute thing, but the D.A.'s team made an unusually aggressive choice not to waste any time and risk people saying, 'oh, why was this different for the defendant?'" said Melber. "And they would say, not for any reason about the courts of bias, but because the defendant already had acted in a way that even those accused of violent crimes don't — by attacking court officials. They actually spent a considerable amount of time doing that, and it worked."

Talking to Trump and his whole team, Judge Juan Merchan said, "Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals. Also, please do not engage in words or conduct which jeopardize the rule of law, particularly as it applies to these proceedings in this courtroom."

District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team came into the courtroom bringing up the threats that Trump has been making, and the things that he and his family have been posting to trash the trial. While the judge didn't act on it in this case, he made it clear that any future acts would be another matter.

"If I were to be handed something like this again in the future, I have to take a closer look at it," Judge Merchan said.

Melber explained that at that point, the judge instructs Trump's lawyers and Trump not to undermine the rule of law, don't threaten violence, but at this point, it's nothing more than a polite request. It's what comes next that will be a problem for Trump.

"There could be orders," said Melber. "There could be gag orders. You can even hold someone in contempt. Contempt is fast, because it means you get taken to jail the same day. Trump and his lawyers say they get a message."

That doesn't necessarily be the case if Trump's speech Tuesday night is any indication.



"If at some point down the road you are not present ... I do have the right to ... continue the proceeding in your absence. Do you understand that?" the judge asked.

Trump agreed.

"If you become disruptive ... I do have the authority to remove you from the courtroom and continue in your absence, do you understand that?" the judge asked.

Trump said, "I do."

"If either one of those situations were to happen, and the case were to go to trial, we would go to the trial without you. Do you understand?" the judge asked.

Trump said he understood.

