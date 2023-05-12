Donald Trump's advisers think this week's CNN town hall will boost his political fortunes, despite criticism toward the network and possible legal peril he might have created for himself during the broadcast.

The ex-president was hoping to mine the town hall for clips to share on social media, and while his advisers insist he wasn't concerned about the broadcast's ratings, two sources told The Guardian that he assured CNN chief executive Chris Licht he would boost the network's ratings.

“[Have] a good conversation and have fun," Licht told Trump, according to the sources.

Sources close to Trump also told the newspaper that the campaign reached an understanding with CNN to book more of his surrogates, but a network spokesman denied that.

However, the network featured Trump surrogates Hogan Gidley, Reps. Brian Mast and Byron Donalds and Sen. J.D. Vance in its coverage before and after the town hall.

CNN reached out to Trump's team shortly after he announced his 2024 candidacy, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning, but the ex-president held out for months to increase his leverage.

His campaign already had surrogates on Fox News but hoped to increase their presence on CNN, which they saw as more hospitable after Licht took over.

Trump was so pleased with the event that he celebrated on his flight back to Florida by playing "It's a Man's World," by James Brown, according to sources familiar with the matter.