Critics have spent the past few weeks bashing CNN for hosting Donald Trump for a town hall after he spent years ginning up hate against the network that ultimately led to targeted violence against hosts.

But according to Timothy Bella, writing for the Washington Post, the relationship between Trump and CNN wasn't always an acrimonious one.

Late-night host Larry King frequently brought Trump on to promote himself and his thoughts. As Trump started to dabble in politics in the late 80s, King sang his praises. To him, Trump was “sounding more like a politician these days than America’s most grandiose and controversial builder.”

“I have no intention of running for president,” Trump told King before moving on to the early stages of his "make America great again" language. “I’d like a point to get across that we have a great country, but it’s not going to be great for long if we’re going to continue to lose $200 billion a year.”



The relationship continued well into the 2000s as Trump dabbled with the Reform Party and when he needed to suppress unfriendly stories about his personal life as he cycled through wives and affairs.

While in the White House, it was confusing why Trump would attack the network so much given it was being run by Jeff Zucker, who another Post columnist described as someone whose "legacy is defined by his promotion of Donald Trump."

Trump went on the warpath, using the power of the U.S. presidency to destroy the network. CNN doubled down on journalism and fact-checks but ratings slipped. With the new chief, Chris Licht, the network has doubled down on Republicanism, desperately trying to bring viewers back. In Feb., Licht led the network to a 10-year ratings low. It came after CNN hit rock bottom in late 2022 amid a scandal. Trump is well aware of the desperation and the scheme.

"I'll be doing CNN tonight from New Hampshire because CNN is rightfully desperate to get those fantastic Trump ratings back," he said Wednesday morning, announcing his appearance.

Whatever goodwill CNN built with the viewers that stuck with them appears to be flying out the door.

As Bella writes, "criticism since announcing the town hall with Trump, with many on Twitter using #LookingAtYouCNN to voice their displeasure over hosting Trump one day after he was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages."

CNN has responded to the attacks by saying that Trump. is a GOP front-runner and as such he deserves his moment. The comment didn't sit well with MSNBC host Joy Reid, who recalled that at one point former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke was the front-runner for the Republican Party.

Media Matters president also explained that most of the time when networks do such town hall meetings, they have the campaigns bring in their own supporters to serve as the audience asking the questions. He demanded to know whether CNN would be doing that in this case too.

Bella closed with a list of the weirdest moments. The interviews come largely from Larry King, who asked whether Trump was a Republican in 1987, he questioned if Trump would have served as President George H. W. Bush's vice president if asked.

Another question from CNN Money about him being "thin-skinned" led Trump to walk out of an interview proclaiming "the news gets away with murder." Another King interview was similar to a pre-presidential interview asking Trump in 1999 about his thoughts on the NRA, gun control, and his wish for choosing Oprah Winfrey as his VP nominee.

Twelve years before Jimmy Fallon infamously tussled Trump's hair instead of asking legitimate questions, King was asking Trump, "Is your hair real?"