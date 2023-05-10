Trump 'cannot be normalized' and must answer at his town hall for inciting insurrection: analyst
Former President Donald Trump, surrounded by legal turmoil, is set to give a town hall-style interview this evening on CNN, sparking controversy from both his political opponents and from media experts who question whether giving him a platform is appropriate at this juncture.

Hours ahead of the town hall, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel argued that it's an opportunity — but that it's imperative for him to be held to account at the event.

"What do you think, Jamie?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer. "You covered Trump for a while. Are we going to see a more measured Trump tonight?"

"I have never seen a measured Trump," said Gangel. "So that would be also historic if that happens tonight. Look, he may be leading in the polls, but Donald Trump cannot be normalized."

"I think the question is, he is going to have to finally answer tonight, maybe he will, maybe he won't, but he is going to have to answer questions about January 6th, why he didn't immediately call for these rioters to stop and leave," Gangel continued. "Why it took — why he never picked up the phone as commander and chief and called the Pentagon to send help. Why he sent tweets that endangered his vice president. Why he continues to undermine democracy with — by being an election denier. So I think these are all questions that he really has refused to answer or lied about. Tonight the question is, will we see anything different."

Trump is also widely expected to face questions about the $5 million judgment issued against him this week for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit.

