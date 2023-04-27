'Trump Train' convoy couple say sorry after being sued under KKK act: report

Former Trump communications staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that it's the recent law for victims that allow them to bring civil cases without the barrier of a statute of limitations.

"It's really important because out of a thousand sexual assaults, only 300 are reported," she explained. "It's one of the most under-reported crimes. There's the shame in dealing with it. There's the retraumatizing that goes with rape kits, even though they're important to take. So I think this is a landmark case, because it shows why this is so important. I didn't know what to make of this case. I spent the morning reading up on it. What stood out to me as the most credible part of her testimony was two of her friends she told at the time."

She explained that over all of the years, the story hasn't changed.

"That's when you don't — if there's not physical evidence, there's not something you could look to," Griffin continued. "Those are the things that I think could ultimately potentially lead to a conviction. The word of caution I always give with Trump, I don't know if it has political implications, though. Even if he loses the civil suit, there will be a fine, she'll get her day in court and deserves justice if that's the way the court rules, but I think he'll be incredibly powerful."



But it was Joy Behar that noted that the one whose story seems to be changing is Donald Trump.

"I mean, as you say, she's been consistent this whole time. Her story never changed," Behar agreed. "Her friends were there for the same story. He, on the other hand, claimed that he never met her until he saw a picture of her. Oh, yeah, I remember that. Then this is my favorite: he says she's not his type. First of all, does that mean if she was his type, he could sexually assault her?"

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin agreed she found that piece "bizarre."

"So, be careful what you say, Donald, because we're catching you in your lies," said Behar.

Trump has refused to appear in court under oath, instead choosing to rant on his social media site.

They went on to mention that Trump has claimed she was too old and ugly, but when he was shown a photo of Carroll at the time, he thought it was his former wife, Marla Maples.

