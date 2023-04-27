'Trump Train' convoy couple say sorry after being sued under KKK act: report

A Trump-supporting couple that tailed a Biden-Harris campaign bus near Austin, Texas, while participating in a "Trump Train" convoy during the 2020 election campaign has apologized as part of a legal settlement, Law&Crime reported.
Hannah Ceh and Kyle Kruger said sorry for their actions, but the civil case against six other defendants will continue.
The plaintiffs, Eric Cervini, Wendy Davis, David Gins, and Timothy Holloway, who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign, sued the defendants under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, alleging they partook in a “modern-day conspiracy to intimidate voters in trucks in the light of day in the same way that the law outlawed intimidation while hooded on horseback in the dark of night in 1871.”
“Defendants violated the Klan Act and Texas law,” the suit argued. “Plaintiffs bring this lawsuit to obtain a remedy for the injuries Plaintiffs suffered as a result of Defendants’ unlawful conspiracy, in which they were literally, and forcefully, driven out of town for their political beliefs.”
According to suit, the "Trump Train" convoy encircled the bus on “the last day of early voting for the presidential election in Texas,” when “supporters of the Biden-Harris Campaign intended to campaign at various political events across central Texas.”
“The participants in the Trump Train deliberately upended those plans. The Trump Train vehicles surrounded the Biden-Harris Campaign bus on the highway, forced it to slow down to a crawl, came within inches of the bus, and, as one of the drivers later bragged, ‘slamm[ed]’ into a staffer’s follow car,” the lawsuit said. “Those on the bus feared injury or for their lives. All suffered lingering trauma in the days and months thereafter.”
