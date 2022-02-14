Trump trashes GOP senator as ‘absolutely atrocious’ — then asks, ‘aren’t I nice?’

Donald Trump lashed out at a Republican senator on Monday in a statement emailed to reporters.

"Funny thing about Susan Collins, who is absolutely atrocious, and has been for a long time, I won Maine 2, by a lot, and those hard-working people attended a rally of many thousands," Trump said, referring to one of Maine's two congressional districts.



Although Trump won the second district by seven points, he lost the first district by 23 points, and ended up losing the state by seven points — the same number he referred to as "a lot."

"Just one word about her and the fact that she didn’t help the fisherman, as their rights were taken from them from the federal government, and the lumberjacks, she would have had no chance to win. But I remained silent and positive and allowed her to have her victory. She would have lost in a landslide," Trump argued.

"Gee, aren’t I nice?” he asked.

Trump's claim he remained silent at the time is not accurate.

"President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Maine Sen. Susan Collins over her stated opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, lashing out at one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans less than three weeks from Election Day," Politico reported in November 2020. "Trump’s tweet targeting Collins comes as she is mired in what is likely the toughest political battle of her career."