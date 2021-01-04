‘Team Treason’: Internet mocks Trump’s Georgia guest list including Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Kayleigh McEnany
Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign event (screen grab)

President Donald Trump is heading to Georgia Monday night, where he will hold his final campaign rally in hopes of motivating supporters to vote on Tuesday for Republican incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The trip comes just two days after he may have broken Georgia and federal laws by trying to steal that state's election.

Traveling with Trump Monday evening will be a variety of his extremist supporters, including First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, former Trump campaign manager and former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and incoming freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a QAnon conspiracy theorist. Also joining Trump are South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and White House and Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Hypocritically, Rep. Greene told CNN Monday that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "has failed Georgia."

"I believe our elections should be decertified," she added, but quickly noted she meant just "the President's race," not her own, which she won in the same November election that Trump lost.

Social media users were quick to attack the extremists traveling with the President.