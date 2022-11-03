Secret Service sweeps Mar-a-Lago after trespassing complaint
Donald Trump stands before his luxurious Florida compound, Mar-a-Lago, where he has spent many weekends of his young presidency (AFP Photo/Don EMMERT)

Palm Beach police responded to an alleged trespasser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Thursday morning, according to Fox News.

Secret Service contacted the Palm Beach Police Department with the report, saying that the man was refusing to leave the resort.

"So it was it was a routine trespass complaint for us. And by routine, I don’t necessarily mean like routine for Mar-a-Lago, just there was nothing really out of the ordinary about it,” Cpt. Will Rothrock told Fox. “At 808 this morning, we had a male subject that was stopped at one of the gates refusing to leave the property. We responded, spoke briefly with him, and he was issued a written warning for trespass and he left the area so there wasn’t an incident report or anything associated with it.”

Fox News reported that a team of Secret Service agents conducted a sweep of the property after police left.

The incident comes after classified and top secret documents were discovered being stored at the club that were taken from the White House as Trump left in Jan. 2021.

It's unknown if the former president was at the country club at the time of the trespass.

