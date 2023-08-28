Judge Chutkan orders pre-trial motions by Oct. 9 in brisk timeline for Trump's federal election case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan released a complete timeline for Donald Trump's federal elections trial — and the first pre-trial motions are due October 9.

During a Washington, D.C. hearing on Monday, Chutkan said she was setting a March 4, 2024, trial date.

In an order filed later, the judge outlined her expectations for a trial timeline. Pre-trial motions are due October 9, with opposition and replies set for October 23 and November 6.

Expert witnesses must be disclosed by December 11 under the order.

The government has until December 4 to provide notice of the evidence it will use against Trump. Other motions to suppress evidence are expected by December 27.

Chutkan ordered both sides to submit jury voir dire questions by January 15 jointly. However, the judge said the jury selection schedule would be discussed later.

Read the order here.