Trump's vow to appeal election fraud trial date is non-starter: legal experts
Seth Wenig/Getty Images North America/TNS

Donald Trump is vowing to appeal a court decision that is virtually unappealable, legal experts told the Washington Post Monday.

“A biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted,” the former president Truth Socialed last week after the judge in the federal case involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election result gave him a March trial date.

“I will APPEAL!”

The problem with that promise is that it’s almost impossible to do.

Trump had hoped to push the trial date back to 2026, while prosecutors had proposed it starting in January next year.

“Most people think a person can appeal anything they don’t like in a case along the way, and that’s just not how the system works,” Linda Julin McNamara, a former deputy appellate chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, told the Washington Post.

“There’s very little he can do at this point to slow things down via the appeal process.”

The Post wrote that courts are loath to allow appeals before trial is over, and will consider them only rarely.

Trump is facing four criminal trials – federal cases involving election interference and retention of classified documents, and state charges alleging he tried to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia and a business fraud case in New York.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His lawyers have argued that all trials should take place after the 2024 election, in which he’s the favorite to be the Republican party’s candidate.

The D.C. trial is set to begin March 4, with a March 25 date set in New York and May 20 in the classified documents case. A date has yet to be set in Georgia.

Trump’s legal team had asked that the D.C. case be delayed until 2026, citing the amount of work involved to prepare.

