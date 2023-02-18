Trump tried to do a call-in on Fox during J6 attack — and they refused to let him on air: report

During the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump tried to call in to speak on Fox News, and the network refused to let him on air, according to CNN.

The news comes from the massive filing by Dominion Voting Systems, the elections equipment company suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for promoting false conspiracy theories the firm's hardware rigged the election against Trump.

"'The afternoon of January 6, after the Capitol came under attack, then-President Trump dialed into Lou Dobbs’ show attempting to get on air,' Dominion lawyers wrote in their legal brief," reported Annie Grayer. "'But Fox executives vetoed that decision,' Dominion’s filing continued. 'Why? Not because of a lack of newsworthiness. January 6 was an important event by any measure. President Trump not only was the sitting President, he was the key figure that day.' The network rebuffed Trump because 'it would be irresponsible to put him on the air' and 'could impact a lot of people in a negative way,' according to Fox Business Network President Lauren Petterson, whose testimony was cited by Dominion in the new filing."

This fact, Dominion argues, is evidence that Fox executives understood they had fanned the flames by pushing fraud conspiracy theories.

According to CNN, the House January 6 Committee never learned of Trump's effort to get on Fox News that day: "The panel sought to piece together a near minute-by-minute account of Trump’s movements, actions and phone calls on that day. His newly revealed call to Fox News shows some of the gaps in the record that still exist, due to roadblocks the committee faced."

The Dominion lawsuit alleges numerous other facts, including that anchor Maria Bartiromo let pro-Trump "kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell push fraud claims she got from a source who claimed to have learned the information through "time travel."

Fox News has denied any claims of defamation, and accused Dominion of "cherry picking" quotes from on-air personalities and executives to make it appear they were deliberately misinforming the public