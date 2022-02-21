'This is an echo chamber': CNN panel explains why Trump's 'Truth Social' app is doomed to flop

Former President Donald Trump's new "Truth Social" app is off to a rocky start, but a CNN panel said on Monday that it is unlikely to succeed even if its launch was technically flawless.

While discussing the launch of the app, CNN's John Avlon was particularly skeptical of its success.

"The very name 'Truth Social,' given that Trump was caught lying over 30,000 times as president, it is an absurdity," Avlon said. "And they clearly don't have their basic blocking and tackling together for a successful launch. They've attracted a lot of money and will have a lot of devoted users."

Avlon predicted that many of Trump's devoted fans would sign up for the app, but he said that its reach would be limited to people who already agreed with him.

"This is an echo chamber," he said.

The Washington Post's Karoun Demirjian, meanwhile, said that a bad rollout could test the patience of Trump's faithful, especially since right-wing alternatives such as Gab, Gettr, and Parler have failed to attract mass audiences.

"The question really is, how patient is the base of his supporters that would probably gravitate toward this site in the first place going to be over the next six weeks until it gets up and running better?" she asked.

