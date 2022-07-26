Adam Kinzinger face palms after CNN plays footage of Trump supporters blaming Antifa for Capitol riots

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) face palmed on Tuesday after CNN showed him footage of Trump supporters who still believe that Antifa was responsible for the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.

During a wide-ranging interview, Kinzinger was asked about Republican voters who are refusing to even watch the committee's hearings and he was then shown an example of some during a recent Trump event in Arizona.

"We saw it when it all went down and saw a lot of the [Black Lives Matter] and Antifa people in the building as well, and it is just, it is just nonsense!" one Trump supporter told CNN's Donie O'Sullivan.

The camera then cut back to Kinzinger, who had his hand in his face and was seemingly trying to suppress laughter.

READ MORE: 'Disgusting' JD Vance buried by former lawmaker over his domestic violence comments

"Your face says it all," commented host Brianna Keilar.

Kinzinger went on to address criticisms made by some Trump supporters that the hearings were too one-sided, and he pointed out that the vast majority of witnesses who testified were Republicans who served in the Trump administration.

"It only has been Republicans, mainly Republicans appointed by Donald Trump that have testified," he said. "We haven't had a Democratic witness, maybe one or two, I don't know what their personal political affiliation. But it is only Republicans coming in and testifying."

He then went on to address the Trump supporters shown in the video.

"They are being lied to and manipulated," he said. "They are told that somehow Nancy Pelosi or Muriel Bowser controls the National Guard. The only person with control of the D.C. National Guard, by the way, is the president of the United States."

Watch the video below or at this link.