Trump demands DOJ release 'unredacted affidavit' in Mar-a-Lago search in late-night tirade
Former President Donald Trump pictured July 24, 2021, in Phoenix. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night tirade on his Truth Social media platform where he demanded that the United States Department of Justice release the unredacted affidavit related to last week's search of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump began the post by falsely accusing the DOJ of sending "a very large number of gun toting FBI Agents" to Mar-a-Lago to conduct an "unannounced RAID," despite the fact that none of the agents who conducted the search were armed.

Trump then said that "in the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking BREAK-IN."

The fact that the FBI agents had a lawful search warrant before entering Mar-a-Lago means that it was not a "break-in."

Additionally, it is highly unlikely that the DOJ would provide any unredacted affidavit unless or until Trump is charged with a crime, as that would reveal the identity of the informant who tipped off the DOJ that Trump was improperly retaining top secret documents.

In fact, the DOJ stated in a legal filing that it opposed the release of the affidavit, which it described as the "roadmap" of its entire investigation.

Trump concluded his Truth Social rant by stating, "the Judge on this case should recuse!"

