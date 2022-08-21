'Our Country is going to Hell!': Trump rages at 'the politically motivated Raid on Mar-a-Lago'

Donald Trump took his Truth Social account early on Sunday morning to complain about the now two-week-old search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where FBI agents carted away boses of stolen government documents.

With the possibility that a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the search expected to be released soon, Trump lashed out and raged, "The country is going to hell!"

He wrote, "All polls STRONGLY indicate that I am the candidate that Democrats LEAST want to run against, by far, hence the politically motivated Raid on Mar-a- Lago - Which has backfired, big time! I beat them twice, did much better the second time (many millions more votes than the first!), and may just have to do it again. Our Country is going to Hell!"

Trump also attacked the "Fake News Media" and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) by writing, "The Fake News Media has badly soiled Liz Cheney, who has just suffered the biggest defeat of a sitting Congressperson in history (broke the record of another Impeacher, Tom Rice of South Carolina!), losing by 40 points, all over the place doing interviews that nobody wants to hear. No wonder their ratings are sooo BAD. Her record setting horrible results were a referendum on the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs, of which she is definitely one! Amazing how they keep her on the air?