'We are losing America!' Trump promotes multiple inflammatory memes while ratcheting up attacks on FBI
Former president Donald Trump during an interview with Newsmax. (Screenshot)

Former President Donald Trump spent early Tuesday morning whipping up violent anger toward his political enemies.

The former president amplified numerous posts from supportive accounts on his social media website, including one from the user "God & Country" that showed an extreme closeup of Trump's glowering face urging followers to possibly give up their lives -- an apparent copy of a Nike ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick that uses the same slogan and similar graphics.

"Believe in something," the post reads. "Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Trump helped end Kaepernick's career by whipping up anger against his silent protests of police brutality, but he gave his stamp of approval to that supportive post possibly targeting law enforcement for violence in response to the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago.

"We have no other choice," Trump posted. "We are losing America!"

The FBI has reported numerous threats against its agents and offices since a search warrant was executed at Trump's home, including an Ohio man shot and killed after attempting to attack a field office, and some Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), have suggested an indictment would set off street violence.

Trump also shared another post demonizing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other top Democrats as enemies to the nation.

"Your enemy is not in Russia," the meme said.

