Trump posts ominous message about ridding America of the 'cancer' of 'the danger from within'
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted an ominous message on his Truth Social platform in which he declared that the "cancer" coming from "the danger within" the United States was a much bigger problem than any external threat.

The Truth Social post came in reaction to a meme posted by one of the twice-impeached former president's supporters that accused Democrats of being "totally heinous international terrorists."

Reacting to this, Trump launched a threatening rant against his political foes.

"It was during the Trump Administration that the 'Deep State' corruption, and pure hatred of our Country, was fully EXPOSED - No longer just a nasty myth, concept, or idea," he wrote. "This is yet another great achievement, but something must now be done to rid us of this Cancer that is purposely destroying our Nation. There is far more danger from within than anything coming from the outside."

In fact, the "corruption" of the "Deep State" was not exposed by his administration, and several of Trump's allies -- including two of his former 2016 campaign chairmen -- have been arrested and convicted of charges ranging from money laundering to witness tampering to obstruction of justice to criminal contempt of Congress.

