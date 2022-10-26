$9 million ‘wasted’: Trump attacks Mitch McConnell for not helping Blake Masters more

Former President Donald Trump lashed out Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell over his midterm spending priorities in a late-night post on his Truth Social microblogging website.
Trump was angered by McConnell's defense of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, posting a link to an article by the far-right website Breitbart.
"The Alaska Republican Party on Monday censured Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for attacking Senate Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka," Breitbart reported. "In recent months, the McConnell-backed Senate Leadership Fund had focused about $9 million against Tshibaka to protect 21-year incumbent and pro-impeachment Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is in a very tight reelection race, recent polling shows."
Trump suggested the money would have been better spent in Arizona, where Republican Blake Masters is challenging Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).
"He should be spending the money on Blake Masters and others rather than trying to get a horrible Senator for Alaska and the U.S., Lisa Murkowski, reelected," Trump wrote.
"Nine million dollars wasted, and Kelly Tshibaka is a far superior choice for Alaska and beyond!" Trump added.
McConnell had reportedly tried to recruit Gov. Doug Ducey to challenge Kelly, but Trump was angered that the Arizona Republican did not do more to overturn the election, which was won by Joe Biden.
In a Valentine's Day statement emailed to reporters, Trump said, "MAGA will never accept RINO Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona running for the U.S. Senate—So save your time, money, and energy, Mitch!"