'Get your leaders to endorse me': Trump scrambles to pick up voters in rant about Biden
DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As Labor Day weekend concluded, Donald Trump made an appeal to autoworkers to push their union leadership to endorse his third presidential run despite the fact that he has been indicted in four separate jurisdictions.

After spending the greater part of the holiday weekend posting memes and poll results on his embattled Truth Social platform, the former president literally begged for help from the autoworkers union that endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020 late Monday night.

To make his case, Trump lashed out at the man who made him a one-term president in 2020, calling him, "Crooked Joe Biden," followed by a flurry of all-cap promises.

"The Great State of Michigan will not have an auto industry anymore if Crooked Joe Biden’s crazed concept of “all Electric Cars” goes into effect. CHINA WILL TAKE IT ALL, 100%. United Auto Workers, VOTE FOR TRUMP.," he wrote.

He then added, " Get your leaders to ENDORSE ME, I WILL KEEP ALL OF THESE GREAT JOBS, AND BRING IN MANY MORE. CHOICE IN SCHOOLS, AND CHOICE IN CARS!!!"

2020 Election2024 ElectionsSmartNewsTrump Indictment