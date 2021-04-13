MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski reveals the origins of Trump's insulting 'bleeding badly from a face-lift' tweet

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski explained the origins of former president Donald Trump's infamous insult about her plastic surgery.

The "Morning Joe" co-host told The Daily Beast's "New Abnormal" podcast that she had confided in the former president and his wife Melania that she had some cosmetic surgery while she still had a working relationship with the couple, who she and husband/co-host Joe Scarborough sometimes visited at Mar-A-Lago in the early days of the Trump presidency.

"I actually had gotten like a thing on the sides of my neck, like I guess they call it like a chin tuck," Brzezinski told podcast co-host Molly Jong-Fast. "Four days later, it's New Year's Eve and Trump is calling Joe, and he's like, 'where's Mika.' He's always obsessed with me."

Brzezinski disregarded Scarborough's advice and went to Mar-A-Lago, where she found herself -- still on painkillers from the surgery -- talking to Melania about the chin tuck in the couple's bedroom.

"I'm talking to Melania about it, woman to woman, then Donald came up and said, 'You know, Melania has had no work done -- she's perfect,'" Brzezinski said. "I'm like, 'That's great."

Then, a few months later, she made disparaging remarks about Trump on "Morning Joe," and the president responded by breaking her confidence in a series of insulting tweets -- calling her "low I.Q. Mika" and saying she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

"I literally laugh out loud," Brzezinski said. "Uproariously -- I thought it was the funniest thing I'd ever read."