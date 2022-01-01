Trump's Twitter and the Freedom Caucus were key to overturning the election: Bernie Kerik documents

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has obtained new documents showing how Donald Trump's Twitter account and the far-right House Freedom Caucus could be used to help overturn the 2020 election.

"A key adviser to Donald Trump’s legal team in their post-election quest to unearth evidence of fraud has delivered a trove of documents to Jan. 6 investigators describing those efforts," Politico reported Friday. "Bernard Kerik, the former New York City Police commissioner and ally of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, also provided a “privilege log” describing materials he declined to provide to the committee."

Kerik — who was pardoned by Trump 11 months before the insurrection — is not an attorney but has claimed his work under Giuliani was covered by attorney-client privilege. Giuliani has had his law license suspended in New York and Washington, D.C.

"Another 22-page document, titled "STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS PLAN - GIULIANI PRESIDENTIAL LEGAL DEFENSE TEAM," describes a 10-day blitz aimed at Republican House and Senate members to pressure them to vote against certifying the 2020 election results," Politico reported. "The document says its primary channels to disseminate messaging on these efforts included 'presidential tweets' as well as talk radio, conservative bloggers, social media influencers, Trump campaign volunteers and other media allies. A list of 'key team members' supporting the effort included 'Freedom Caucus Members' — a reference to the group of hardline House conservatives, some of whom backed Trump's effort to overturn the election."

Trump was permanently suspended by Twitter on Jan. 8 "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The document focused on overturning the election in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and suggested pressuring local officials with protests at their homes.











