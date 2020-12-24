Trump rants that Twitter is turning America into a communist country

According to President Donald Trump, Twitter putting fact-checks on his tweets that he lost the election is the beginning of Communism.

It's unclear how Trump defines Communism, it appears he's conflating it with authoritarianism and a lack of free speech.

Trump just vetoed the Defense funding bill because it didn't include a provision that changed rules social media companies shielding them from liabilities from posts their users make.

"Twitter is going wild with their flags, trying hard to suppress even the truth. Just shows how dangerous they are, purposely stifling free speech," Trump tweeted. "Very dangerous for our Country. Does Congress know that this is how Communism starts? Cancel Culture at its worst. End Section 230!"







