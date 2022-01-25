Trump's lawyers busted for trying to pull a fast one in court filing against Twitter

Donald Trump's lawyers got caught trying to pull a fast one in a court filing as part of his lawsuit against Twitter.

The twice-impeached one-term president's lawyers are trying to persuade the court that Twitter conspired with the government to limit conservative voices on social media, but the tech companies lawyers spotted a misleading substitution in a quote of a congressional memo by Trump's legal team.

"Similarly unavailing is Plaintiff's attempt to establish conspiracy based on a memo -- apparently written by Congressional staffers -- that Plaintiffs falsely portray as having stated that "platforms often ramp up their efforts against [conservative] content in response to social and political pressure,'" the company's lawyers wrote. "In fact, the memo refers not to 'conservative' content, but to 'misinformation and extreme content.'"





Trump has sued social media companies that banned his accounts for violating policies against glorifying violence after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

In addition to Twitter, bans have also been put in place by Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and Snapchat, while YouTube temporarily suspended his channel.



WATCH: 'As corrupt as it comes': Damning evidence puts Trump at risk in quickly moving criminal investigation

However Twitter was the Republican billionaire's go-to tool, which he used to directly communicate on a daily basis with some 88 million followers, posting everything from proclamations to accusations and spreading misinformation via the platform.

Social media operators say the embittered leader could have used his accounts to foment more unrest in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.





With additional reporting by AFP