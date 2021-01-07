Trump is 'a tea kettle that will explode' without access to Twitter: NYT's Haberman

<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5c3f378c6ee2f94cbc614a5b8a3955aa" id="acd71"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346955763240067072"><div style="margin:1em 0">A lot of Republicans — and a lot of Trump supporters, specifically — don’t support this garbage. Moreover, they liv… https://t.co/LLDMLh59Vu</div> — Erin Gaetz (@Erin Gaetz)<a href="https://twitter.com/ErinGaetz/statuses/1346955763240067072">1609974253.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8c6cb331204e087605189a4d431f73f" id="05c5e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346937409326510080"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump has spent two months telling his supporters the election was stolen from him and that he was still going to p… https://t.co/zTarrKKGr8</div> — Erin Gaetz (@Erin Gaetz)<a href="https://twitter.com/ErinGaetz/statuses/1346937409326510080">1609969877.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3ed2d1daf41ea5002a451b2497a949fb" id="9ed16"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346939331802443776"><div style="margin:1em 0">You know what comes next? Counter protesters. And escalating violence. People are going to get hurt. Someone might… https://t.co/G4ewLllANr</div> — Erin Gaetz (@Erin Gaetz)<a href="https://twitter.com/ErinGaetz/statuses/1346939331802443776">1609970336.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4137f9ccbab7de631615d803a1437d99" id="69fb3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346956926236684290"><div style="margin:1em 0">@az_happydancing He didn’t win, and what’s happening now is shameful. This is literally what despotic banana republics do.</div> — Erin Gaetz (@Erin Gaetz)<a href="https://twitter.com/ErinGaetz/statuses/1346956926236684290">1609974531.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Her comments come after her brother claimed that "they," meaning Democrats, "fraudulently laundered ballots, votes, voter-registration forms, and then they limited review."</p><p>In his speech on the House floor, Gaetz closed by saying, "we should reject these electors."</p><p>He went on to claim, <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/maga-rioters/" target="_blank">citing a debunked story</a>, that those breaching the Capitol weren't actually Trump supporters but people "masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa."</p><p><a href="https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/florida-republican-matt-gaetz-votes-to-decertify-electors-in-arizona-11797927" target="_blank">Read the full report. </a></p>
CONTINUE READING
Show less