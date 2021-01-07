Trump is 'a tea kettle that will explode' without access to Twitter: NYT's Haberman

President Donald Trump's accounts have now been locked by both Twitter and Facebook, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman warns that could make him even more dangerous.

Writing on Twitter, Haberman observes that the president typically rants on social media as a way to blow off steam -- and that he'll inevitably find other outlets for his anger that may be even more destructive.

"Something to consider -- this means he's losing his main outlets for his rage," Haberman writes. "It's a tea kettle that will explode at some point -- what form will it take without Twitter or Facebook?"

Multiple Trump officials have resigned over the past 24 hours after the president incited his supporters to riot in the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

The president's incitements grew so severe that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared that the president was a risk to spark a "violent insurrection" against the United States government and would thus be suspending his account at least until January 20th, when President-elect Joe Biden takes is sworn into office.