Trump reacts to Ukraine invasion by denouncing the 'rigged election'
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin just initiated an unprovoked military war of choice against Ukraine, including bombing the capital city of Kyiv. As Putin was bombing the independent, sovereign nation reportedly with cruise and ballistic missiles, Donald Trump phoned into Fox News and defended Putin's attack – justifying it because of what he called the "rigged" American election.

"This all happened because of a rigged election," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. Ingraham blamed "American weakness" for Putin's attack on Ukraine.

Watch:

