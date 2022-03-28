'I'm glad he's not president now': Trump's base splinters over Ukraine
President Donald Trump speaking at a "Black Voices for Trump Coalition" rally in Atlanta, Georgia (screengrab).

Donald Trump's base has split over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The former president has long praised Russia's president Vladimir Putin, and conservative media often parrots Kremlin talking points, but attendees at Trump's weekend rally in Georgia expressed ambivalence over how the U.S. should respond to the brutal invasion of a peaceful democracy, reported NBC News.

"It's not our business," said Trump supporter Peggy Bright, 57, who said she understand why Putin would want to push back against NATO expansion. "I'm not a Putin lover, but if it was here in America, I would expect our president to take care of our people, just like I would expect him to take care of their people. I understand what Putin is doing."

Trump has blamed President Joe Biden for the invasion, although he has finally pulled back from praising Putin, and his backers are torn over U.S. involvement.

"We kind of forced the hand of Russia to do it, so, I mean, we have no choice but to protect them now," said Trump backer Andrew Johnson, 33. "How are you going to pursue something and then leave them out to dry? They're human, too, regardless of whether they're American or not."

Alina Robert, a Trump supporter who was born in Latvia, told NBC News she believes the U.S. military must remove Putin from power.

“I love America, love our troops, but I think we need to send them there,” said Roberts, 22. “If we don’t really fight him — as an individual, if you know what I mean — it’s never going to end until he gets what he wants in its entirety.”

But others were conflicted over sending even military aid to Ukraine.

"We should sit back and let them see what they can do on their own," said Trump voter Chad Gailey. "That's our dollars, not theirs. That's too much — dropping tanks and guns and things like that. I'm not against helping them, but, at the same time, that's not our fight."

"Putin as a person, honestly, I think he is a strong president, much like Trump," Gailey added. "We can’t be sending billions of dollars when we need it here."

At least one Trump supporter expressed relief that he wasn't president anymore, even as she criticized Biden's handling of the situation.

"I’m glad he’s not president now," said Trump voter Brenda Watkins, 77, who did not attend the rally. "I’m terribly discouraged and disturbed about what’s going on in the world. I don’t think President Biden is handling it well, but I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable if President Trump were in there, either. I hate to say that."

