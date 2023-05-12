'Horror story': Expert blasts Trump for suggesting he could take Putin's side in Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump was torched on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" Friday by Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Ukraine Children's Action Project, over the former president's refusal at his CNN town hall to commit to whether he is on Ukraine's side or Russia's side in Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion.

"Let me read more from your absolutely heartbreaking piece," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "'It is increasingly difficult to determine how many Ukrainian children have been killed, injured or severely traumatized by Russia's brutality since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. The latest formal reports from the United Nations agencies suggest that some 500 children have been killed and more than 800 severely injured as casualties of the war. As we have just learned, the reality is that the number of children murdered is likely to be far higher.' We shouldn't have to be reminded of this. Of course it is. Of course it is. But it is reminders like this that make it so hard for me to square the political and partisan nature of how the war is treated."

"Yeah," said Redlener. "It's unconscionable that we have people in this country, especially political leaders, who don't understand this is a massive humanitarian horror story, which is why Trump — I mean, Putin, sorry to confuse them."

"It happens," said Wallace.

"Putin has been designated a war criminal by the International Criminal Tribunal. He is a war criminal," said Redlener. "To hear Trump the other night say, well, I don't know, maybe I will, maybe I won't support him. This fantasy about stopping the war in 24 hours. It's a horror story, especially for ... people like me who have actually been over there and see what is actually happening. Really, that's just the front of the picture in a way. Because behind the scenes, we have lots of children, lots of them struggling with horrendous psychological trauma. There are children now, a couple of million, as refugees in other countries. Those countries are not that excited about having kids go back to ukraine."

"We have lots of deep problems that we are dealing with when we are dealing with the kids," added Redlener. "We are worried about it."

