Donald Trump answers NORAD calls to Santa (Photo: Screen capture)

Video posted to Instagram appears to show Trump being recorded on speaker phone while discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine with golfer John Daly, HuffPost reported Saturday.

“You know, he was a friend of mine, I got along great with him," Trump bragged.

"I say, 'Vladimir if you do it we're hiting Moscow.' I said, 'We’re gonna hit Moscow.' And he sort of believed me, like 5%, 10%. That’s all you need. He never did it during my time, John, you know," Trump said.

"No," Daly replied.

Trump has been harshly criticized for saying Putin's plan to invade Ukraine is "genius" and "pretty savvy."

"Former vice president Mike Pence on Friday night said there is no room in the Republican Party for 'apologists for Putin' in an apparent swipe at former president Donald Trump. In a speech to GOP donors in New Orleans, Pence referenced the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As the United States and international community have responded with wide-ranging, extensive sanctions against Russia, Pence said now was not the time for conservatives to voice their support of Russian President Vladimir Putin," The Washington Post reported Saturday.




