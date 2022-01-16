House riot committee wants to question Pence over efforts to oust Trump: report
Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the White House. (CNN/Screenshot)

According to a report from the Washington Post, the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th Capitol insurrection is still debating whether they want to compel former vice president Mike Pence to appear and they have indicated that they want to query him about more than the events of that day.

First noting that the committee is still looking into how to force House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), to testify about Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection, the report states the committee is also looking at bringing in Pence without antagonizing him.

According to the report, "the panel has begun preliminary discussions with Pence over how to obtain his account of events, including the sustained pressure he received from Trump and other Republicans to block certification of Biden’s election victory."

The Post reports that they would prefer Pence testify in public and also would like to press him on other details of his time serving as understudy to the former president.

In particular, they would like to question Pence about efforts to oust Trump as unfit for office.

"The committee wants information on a broad range of topics, including the pressure placed on Pence by Trump and his allies to block the electoral certification on Jan. 6 and personnel moves at the Justice Department, according to a person with knowledge of the committee’s requests. The panel is also interested in any conversations that might have occurred regarding a push for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, declare Trump unfit for office and assume the powers and responsibilities of acting president, the person said," the report states.

The report adds, "The committee is also expected to question Greg Jacob, Pence’s former counsel, next month. The committee last fall interviewed J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge who advised Pence’s legal team in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 vote."

