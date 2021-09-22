Vehicle carrying massive pro-Trump display crashes into telephone pole in three-car pileup

An ambulance that was towing a massive pro-Trump "Unity Bridge" was involved in a three-car pileup in Michigan that resulted in it crashing head-first into a telephone pole.
MLive reports that "the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the intersection of Dort Highway and Court Street" in Flint, Michigan.
It has not yet been determined what caused the crash, although medics who arrived on the scene reported no serious injuries.
The "Unity Bridge" -- which features signs filled with right-wing slogans such as "All Lives Matter," "Build The Wall," and "Make America Great Again" -- is a fixture at Trump rallies, although it's not clear if the damage suffered by the vehicle will impact its ability to make it to future events.
Watch MLive.com's report below.
Trump Unity Bridge involved in multiple car crash www.youtube.com