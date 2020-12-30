'Operation Warp Speed' becomes 'Operation Flat Tire' as Trump's vaccine delivery fails: CNN's Acosta

On CNN Tuesday, anchor Jim Acosta tore into the Trump administration following reports that just 2 million people have been vaccinated, only 10 percent of the government's goal by the end of the year.

"I spoke with a member of the advisory committee, and she said part of it is how much was left up to the states," said Acosta. "President Trump seems to be tweeting exactly that. He's being defensive about this and saying, 'It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated area by the Federal Government. We have not only developed them and put up the money to move the process along quickly but gotten them to the states.'"

"This Operation Warp Speed has become Operation Flat Tire, in terms of getting vaccines into people's arms," added Acosta.

