Trump blames Democrats for vaccine hesitancy among Republicans

In an interview with Fox Digital, former president Donald Trump made the claim that the blame for Americans refusing to be vaccinated falls on Democrats, insisting they disparaged vaccines when he was president.

Disregarding the early days of Covid-19 when he claimed it would go away by itself and could be cured with untested cures -- as well as bleach -- Trump said Democrats are the real culprits when it comes to vaccine hesitancy.

"Trump, in the exclusive Fox News interview, said that during his administration, more people were interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19," the report from Fox notes.

"If you remember, when I was president, there were literally lines of people wanting to take it," Trump claimed. "Now, you have a different situation, and it's very bad."

"They disparaged the vaccine, and now they wonder why people aren't wanting to take it? It's a disgrace," he continued. "Look, it was one of my greatest achievements doing it in less than nine months instead of five years, or maybe never. We saved millions of people all over the world."

You can read more here.