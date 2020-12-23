Trump unwittingly handed Dems a big weapon to wield against Republicans running in the Georgia runoffs: op-ed
Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Greg Sargent contends that with his threat to derail the latest stimulus deal reached by Congress, President Trump may have handed Democrats a "big weapon to wield" against the Republicans running in the Georgia runoffs.

"By abruptly calling for $2,000 stimulus checks on Tuesday night, Trump inadvertently exposed core truths about the consequences of continued GOP control of the Senate — ones that Republicans are working to conceal — and about the post-Trump Republican Party in general," Sargent writes.

According to Sargent, Trump's threat not to sign the bill makes a government shutdown more likely, putting congressional Republicans in a "terrible spot."

"But this also gives Democrats a strong argument against Georgia's GOP senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," he writes. "It demonstrates, once again, that the only real obstacle to more generous economic assistance is the Republican Party."

