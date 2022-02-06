Trump has 'unleashed something that he can't control' on the GOP: conservative

"I believe as a Christian, that frustration we feel on the inside of us sometimes is really just God's motivation to send us to where we need to be part of the solution," Boebert said, explaining why she ran for office.

Huckabee noted that Boebert is "not afraid to speak openly about your faith and how it defines you."

"You're not timid and you're not afraid to let people know that you are a Christian believer and that that's what gives you your core values," the host continued. "Do you find that people sometimes are wanting you to say just tone it down a little bit, Congresswoman? Just tone it down. Do you hear that?"

"You know, I think people would love if I would tone it down," Boebert replied. "But, you know, we had our Lord Jesus certainly didn't tone it down for anyone. We had the Apostles who carried this message of the Gospel and even the leaders in their days, they said, you know, it's fine, you can pray but just don't do it in the name of Jesus."

"And now here we are in another cycle of cancel culture but this is nothing new," she remarked. "Cancel culture has been around since the beginning of time. Cain canceled Abel. We had Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego that were thrown into the fiery furnace. King Nebuchadnezzar wanted to cancel them but there stood another in the midst of them and He was the son of God."

Boebert added: "And then they tried to cancel Jesus but you can't cancel God!"

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

