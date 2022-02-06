Trump has 'unleashed something that he can't control' on the GOP: conservative

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes predicted that, while Donald Trump has taken over the Republican Party all the way down to the state level, what he has set in motion is growing beyond his control and the GOP leadership.
Commenting on the RNC's censure of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) for voting for the former president's impeachment, Sykes, along with co-panelist Steve Schmidt, suggested the Republican Party may no longer be salvageable.
The conservative commentator was asked if the GOP will ever recover from the Trump era.
"I think the party is very, very far gone," Sykes lamented. "There will be a fight, but there will be no return to normalcy or sanity even if Donald Trump leaves because things have gone as far as they have."
"He's unleashed something that he can't control and we can't call back," he added. "Look, Trumpism has taken on a life of its own, including this penchant for autocracy and this passion for political violence. So the answer would be no, not anytime soon."
Watch below:
MSNBC 02 06 2022 10 16 06 youtu.be