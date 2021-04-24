'Delusional' Trump ridiculed for meltdown over last-ditch Arizona vote recount

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)
On Saturday, in a flurry of new press releases, former President Donald Trump praised a taxpayer-funded effort by Arizona legislature Republicans to "audit" the results of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, and demanded that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey send in the state police or the National Guard to "protect" the pro-Trump technology company tasked with carrying out the effort.
Trump's ranting swiftly earned him a round of mockery from commenters on social media, many of whom noted the futility of the Arizona GOP's exercise and the former president's ongoing unwillingness to admit that he lost the presidential election legitimately.
@disclosetv Says the man with zero authority https://t.co/wdWIYu015j— Laurie Martin (@Laurie Martin)1619272547.0
@disclosetv He still seems to be delusional and does not understand that he Lost the Election....— Jim Gannon (@Jim Gannon)1619278968.0
@disclosetv Where’s the statement? Are they doing it, or ignoring Trump because he doesn’t have authority over police or national guard?— flotsam and jetsam (@flotsam and jetsam)1619269796.0
@disclosetv why is a civilian allowed to demand something like this?— spenge blorb (@spenge blorb)1619269104.0
@disclosetv I keep looking at the date thinking this was from Nov. Someone tell the orange man he doesn’t get to c… https://t.co/XZ5uHWYiW7— Cheryl (@Cheryl)1619275947.0
@disclosetv So we count again? So if we counted already a couple times... and have the same result. Now we do it… https://t.co/p6IF6Yk74y— Shane (@Shane)1619283720.0
@disclosetv Lucy ain't never gonna let you kick that football, Charlie Brown. https://t.co/rJP4aPFyLW— Clint Warren (@Clint Warren)1619269599.0
@disclosetv Just go play some golf! Someone please explain to this civilian that he lost.— Dan Glidden (@Dan Glidden)1619277494.0
@disclosetv Wait. For the 2020 election. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ignore him. Actually, laugh at him then ignore him.— Uranus (@Uranus)1619279682.0
@disclosetv And nothing happened because he's no longer the president and can't command the national guard.— Riskier Moth (@Riskier Moth)1619279494.0
@disclosetv Unemployed dumbass can't do shit. 🤦🏽♂️😛— Stevie T 😷🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@Stevie T 😷🇺🇸🏳️🌈)1619279108.0
@disclosetv Literally who?— 🇬🇧🏴Forward Now🏴🇬🇧 (@🇬🇧🏴Forward Now🏴🇬🇧)1619268265.0
@disclosetv 😆 on golf resort letterhead— Lisebet Ines Francesc 🇺🇲 (@Lisebet Ines Francesc 🇺🇲)1619279496.0
@disclosetv Hes no longer president, guys.— name withheld (@name withheld)1619273514.0
@disclosetv You're just another guy now 😂— The 36.47 g/mol in HCL (@The 36.47 g/mol in HCL)1619268060.0
@disclosetv Maybe the former guy should worry about paying his bills. #PAYALBUQUERQUE— Chris. (@Chris.)1619274498.0