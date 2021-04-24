'Delusional' Trump ridiculed for meltdown over last-ditch Arizona vote recount
President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

On Saturday, in a flurry of new press releases, former President Donald Trump praised a taxpayer-funded effort by Arizona legislature Republicans to "audit" the results of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, and demanded that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey send in the state police or the National Guard to "protect" the pro-Trump technology company tasked with carrying out the effort.

Trump's ranting swiftly earned him a round of mockery from commenters on social media, many of whom noted the futility of the Arizona GOP's exercise and the former president's ongoing unwillingness to admit that he lost the presidential election legitimately.