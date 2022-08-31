Trump supporter demands to be taken off Arizona voter rolls after former president convinced them elections are rigged
Thousands of Trump supporters gather at the Supreme Court to show their support for President Trump after the election. (Shutterstock.com)

An Arizona-based supporter of former President Donald Trump has demanded to have their name removed from the state's voter rolls because they are now convinced all elections are fraudulent.

Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer this week shared a message he had received from an aggrieved Trump supporter who no longer wanted to participate in any elections because Trump had convinced them there was no point.

"I am returning this ballot to you, because I no longer have confidence that your organization can conduct a legal, democratic and unaltered election," the person wrote. "I am appalled at the behavior of your office, that transpired in the 2020 election and the subsequent investigation into purported fraud."

The person then listed off a litany of false claims made by Trump and his allies about the 2020 election in Arizona, and even threw in claims that the Arizona County Sheriff is a "George Soros" acolyte who helped tip the race to President Joe Biden.

"To conclude, I demand that you remove my name from the voter rolls of Maricopa County," the person wrote at the end of the message. "I will no longer play the game, you win!"

Richer commented that this is "not the first voter we've lost as a result of the misinformation and disinformation regarding elections," which he then added was "so sad."

