Trump accuses FBI of mishandling top secret docs he took in new Truth Social rant

Former President Donald Trump has come up with yet another defense of his decision to stash top secret national security documents in his Mar-a-Lago resort -- and now he's saying that it's actually the FBI that is mishandling classified information.

Writing on Truth Social Wednesday morning, the twice-impeached former president attacked the FBI for taking photographs at Mar-a-Lago showing that Trump had held onto documents that were clearly marked as "top secret," despite the fact that his lawyer signed a sworn statement earlier claiming that all classified documents taken by Trump from the White House had been returned to the National Archives.

"Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see," Trump wrote. "Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!"

In fact, the photos released by the FBI do not show any of the information contained within the top secret documents and only reveal cover sheets that mark their classification status.

Additionally, there is no evidence that Trump ever declassified any of the documents he brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, and national security experts have suggested that his claim to have issued a "standing order" to mark all of them as declassified is nonsense.