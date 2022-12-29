Trump allies were desperate to 'conjure up' voter fraud — but they couldn't find any: former prosecutor

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig tore into former President Donald Trump's associates for doing everything in their power to hunt for voter fraud, despite the fact that there wasn't any and they appeared to know there wasn't any.

This came after the release of a transcript from Christina Bobb, a Trump attorney, who revealed a damning conversation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had with her.

"According to this new transcript from a Trump lawyer, Senator Lindsey Graham ... said 'Just give me five dead voters,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "That's a direct quote. How desperate were Trump's allies to find anything to back up their false claims of voter fraud?"

"Well, Wolf, one thing that jumps out to me from these transcripts is they knew they had nothing," said Honig. "Whether it's Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump Jr., these transcripts show us that in the hours and days after the votes were actually cast in November, they realized they had lost, they realized their only hope was to conjure up these claims of voter fraud, and they just couldn't find any."

A case in point, said Honig, is the fact that Graham "apparently wasn't even able to get anything enough to satisfy him on that small ask" to find five dead voters.

'The point here is they knew they needed some evidence of voter fraud, they had absolutely none, yet they claimed it anyway," said Honig.

Watch the video below or at this link.