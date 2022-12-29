'Eyebrow raising': former prosecutor slams Lindsey Graham for allegedly urging lawyer to find dead voters

On CNN Thursday, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for allegedly asking Donald Trump's lawyers to find five examples of dead people voting, to give the campaign the pretext necessary to challenge the election results.

The new allegations come from transcripts of the testimony of Trump attorney and former One America News anchor Christina Bobb, who told House January 6 Committee investigators of the exchange.

"What stands out to you from all of this?" asked anchor Sara Sidner.

"I'm just rushing through it like everyone else, but the dialogue ... with Lindsey Graham, I thought was really eyebrow-raising," said Litman. "Find me five votes. That's not someone who wants to figure out the overall state of play, someone who wants to figure out the truth and then be a warrior. It's a little reminiscent of Trump saying to Georgia, I just need [11,780] votes."

Graham, like Trump, was "plying the Big Lie, whether or not it's there," said Litman. "That's one."

"And then second, we have a Team Trump here and that means glossing down the page and there's a lot of, I don't really recall, I don't recall, I don't recall," added Litman. "We'll see if they are called into the grand jury by the Department of Justice, and if that serves to sharpen their memories."

Watch video below or at this link.