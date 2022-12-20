Trump pushed bogus election fraud claims 18 times after his own officials debunked them: J6 Committee

One key piece of evidence against former President Donald Trump uncovered by the House Select Committee is the fact that he continued pushing false claims of election fraud even after they had been debunked by his own officials.

In the executive summary of the committee's upcoming final report, the committee uses sworn testimony from former Trump officials to document 18 instances where he spouted bogus election fraud conspiracy theories despite having been told flatly that they were untrue.

For example, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue told the committee of at least two times he debunked false claims about ballots being smuggled into polling locations in suitcases.

"I told the President myself that several times, in several conversations, that these allegations about ballots being smuggled in in a suitcase and run through the machine several times, it was not true, that we looked at it, we looked at the video, we interviewed the witnesses, that it was not true," he explained. "I believe it was in the phone call on December 27th. It was also in a meeting in the Oval Office on December 31st."

Despite this, Trump rehashed the false claim just days later.

Another example involves former Attorney General Bill Barr, who went out of his way to debunk a bogus claim of mass fraud in Detroit by pointing out that Trump actually did better in Detroit in 2020 than he did in 2016, when he successfully carried the state of Michigan.

Just one day after this, however, Trump again hyped the debunked claims about voting in Detroit.

"In Detroit everybody saw the tremendous conflict," he falsely claimed. "There were more votes than there were voters."

Still another example came when Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger explained to Trump that his claims about thousands of dead people voting in Georgia were wrong, and that the actual number of votes the state found that had been cast by dead people totaled just two.

Despite this, Trump hyped up false claims about dead Georgia voters days later at his infamous speech at The Ellipse on January 6th, 2021.

Read the full executive summary at this link (PDF).