Watch: Lawyer shreds Kari Lake's election fraud conspiracy theory in court
Abha Khanna, an attorney representing Democratic Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, ripped apart defeated GOP nominee Kari Lake's conspiracy theory about the 2022 election being "stolen" from her.

As reported by the Arizona Republic, Khanna on Monday mockingly laid out the absurdities of Lake's false claims about a vast conspiracy aimed at preventing her from becoming Arizona's governor.

"According to Ms. Lake, there was a concerted, coordinated effort among signature reviewers... and Maricopa voting machine technicians to rig the election against her," she said. "This master plot was deployed on election day precisely because more Republicans came to vote on election day."

Khanna then noted just how many people in the state of Arizona -- including top Republican officials -- would have to be involved to pull off such a conspiracy.

"This intentional conduct against Republican voters was driven by the Maricopa County recorder, who is a Republican, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, four out of five of whom are also Republicans," she said. "And remarkably, this scheme took place among some scores of election officials and non-government actors without a single trace. No documents, no emails, no leaks."

