'Sickening': Conservatives lose it as Biden administration sells off Trump's border wall materials

Reacting to a report from the New York Post that the U.S. government is selling off supplies that were purchased to help construct Donald Trump's unfinished border wall, conservatives vented their anger.

According to a report from Newsweek, GOP lawmakers weighed in on the sale of vertical tubes that were a central component of the wall that the former president insisted would be funded by the government of Mexico.

As the Post reported, "The Biden administration is quietly auctioning off millions of dollars’ worth of unused parts from former President Trump’s border wall for peanuts – in an apparent end-run around pending legislation in Congress," before adding, "Since April, GovPlanet, an online auction house specializing in military surplus, has sold 81 lots of steel “square structural tubes” — intended for use as vertical bollards in the border barrier’s 30-foot-tall panels — hauling in about $2 million."

That brought a furious response from Sen Joni Ernst (R-IA) who raged, "Instead of securing the border, President Biden is auctioning off taxpayer-funded wall materials for pennies on the dollar. He cannot avoid Congress’ accountability and must use these parts for their intended purposes. BUILD the wall and FINISH it!"

Linking to the New York Post report, Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis who represents a district closer to the Canadian border issued a statement reading in part, "Biden has no regard for taxpayer dollars — or how his open border is bankrupting communities across the country that are footing the bill for his failures."

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade weighed in with a simple: "sickening."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) snapped, "Our borders continue to be overrun by an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants, turning every district into a border district, and compromising our national security."

In an interview with the NY Post, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi raged, "This sale is a wasteful and ludicrous decision by the Biden administration that only serves as further proof they have no shame."

You can read more here from Newsweek.