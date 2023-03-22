Trump's new war against Blue America
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.
The former guy is doing whatever he can to turn his possible arrest in the Stormy Daniels case, and in other pending cases, into a war against his perceived enemies (including much of Blue America), designed to win him the presidency or even possibly lay the groundwork for a second attempted coup.

On Monday, the Republican chairs of three House committees — Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan, Oversight Committee chair James Comer, and Administration Committee chair Bryan Steil — sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asking if federal money was used in his investigation of Trump and calling it an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.” Other Republican members of Congress want to subpoena Bragg and others in the Manhattan district attorney’s office to testify before Congress about any such indictment.

This would be an unprecedented interference by Congress in a criminal investigation.

If Trump is charged, he may fight extradition from Florida in order to force his major rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to choose between alienating Trump’s supporters or joining Trump in fighting his extradition and thereby escalating Trump’s war against Blue America.

Today’s Office Hours question: Will Trump succeed in using his likely pending arrest in this or other cases to rally his supporters (and much of Red America) around him and his candidacy?

Yes, he’s a proven demagogue.

Yes, he wants a civil war.

No, they’ll prefer DeSantis.

No, they won’t be fooled twice.

