This week, President Donald Trump went after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's No. 2 in the Senate, Sen. John Thune (R-SC) who is up for election in 2022. Many wondered if it was an omen for Trump's vengeance to come.

A Politico report Thursday appeared to confirm the fears. According to the details, Trump has already told his top political advisers to start watching potential 2022 GOP primary targets

"The Trump forces sent up a warning flare on Wednesday when they launched a $5 million TV and radio advertising blitz calling on Republican-controlled state legislatures to hold hearings on voter fraud," Politico reported. "Some of the commercials are running in Georgia, whose governor, Brian Kemp, is up for reelection in 2022 but has come under heavy criticism from the president for not bending to Trump's calls to overturn the election results."

The president is also taking to Twitter to tell the GOP he's coming after them.









The ad comes at a time when Georgia Republicans are begging their voters to come to the polls that Trump says won't even count their votes. It's throwing a wrench in get out the vote efforts as the president and his allies attack the GOP secretary of state and Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), both of whom have defended the accuracy of the 2020 election.

Read the full report at Politico.