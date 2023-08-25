'Was it under oath?' Internet skeptical of Trump's weight reported at arrest

Former President Donald Trump was arrested and booked on Thursday at the Fulton County Jail for the Georgia election racketeering case. But one of the more interesting side details to come out of the day was Trump's reported weight at booking.

Specifically, Trump was said to have weighed 215 pounds and stood at 6'3'' — which is both much lighter and slightly taller than the figures given when he was booked in Manhattan in the business fraud case earlier this year.

Commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to express their skepticism this is a legitimate figure, given Trump's long alleged track record of fudging his weight to make himself look better.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Trump lost 25 pounds and grew one inch since his arraignment in April," said Mediaite editor Aidan McLaughlin.

"Official arrest document describes Trump as 215 pounds. Was this self-reported, and was it under oath?" wrote presidential historian Michael Beschloss, adding, "President William Howard Taft wants you to know that he weights [sic] 120 pounds."

Sports reporter Michelle Beadle, meanwhile, pointed out that Trump's purported profile of 215 pounds and 6'3'' happens to exactly match that of New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who has a completely different build from the former president. CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane noted it's a similar profile to Muhammad Ali.

"If Trump is 6’ 3” and 215 pounds, then so am I!" posted MSNBC anchor and legal commentator Katie Phang.