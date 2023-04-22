Trump declares that 'we’re going to all become' the 47th president

Former president Donald Trump declared during a speech on Friday that, "We’re going to become the 47th President of the United States" and that "the path to victory is clear."



Trump, who was recently indicted on charges that he made improper hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels and at least one other woman in the run-up to the 2020 election, shared on his Truth Social an article from RSBN, which quoted him as adding that, "We’re going to all become" president because he is running for office “for you.” The speech was for the Lee County GOP Lincoln/Reagan dinner, and he teased the appearance on his account for the social media company he owns.

Prior to making the announcement that all Americans will be president, Trump was mocking President Joe Biden (D), who he said is "all gaga." He also said Biden walks off the stage and doesn't know where he is, and that his opponents are "horrible people."

Trump led into the declaration that we will all become president through his would-be election by saying that he is being investigated because he is "leading by 11 points," and not because he did anything that could be considered illegal.

"In recent months, I've been laying out a bold, forward-looking vision for how we are will fix Joe Biden's many disasters," Trump says to the crowd, adding that, "We have to become an 'us.'"

After his declaration that he is "running for you," the crowd erupts into applause.

You can watch a clip from the GOP dinner below or at the link here.